Assam and Bihar continue to battle floods

In Assam, there is no respite from flood fury. Nearly 33 lakh people are affected in the second wave of floods in 28 districts. The death toll due to floods has gone up to 59 in the state. 45 thousand people are taking shelter at relief camps.

Nagaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Barpeta, Goalpara are among the worst affected districts. Rescue and relief measures are being carried out by the local administration, SDRF and NDRF.

Several national park and sanctuaries are also under water including the Kaziranga national park.

In Bihar also, the flood situation remains serious as rivers flow over the danger mark.