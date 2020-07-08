Assam: 2 lakh population affected by floods in 13 districts

The flood situation in Assam has improved considerably in the last 48 hours.However, still a population of close to 2 lakh remain affected in 13 out of 33 districts of the state.One person lost his life due to flood waters on Tuesday taking the total death toll to 39 this season.

The Indian Metrological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy fall in the Northeast for two to three days beginning July 9.

Extremely heavy rainfall in the catchments of northern tributaries of Brahmaputra on 9th and 10th July 2020 namely Sankosh, Manas, Beki, Dhansiri(N) is predicted which may cause severe inundation in the districts of Dhubri,Chirang, Baksa, Bongaigoan, Barpeta, Nalbari districts during 10th July onwards.

Similarly, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the catchments of Southern tributaries namely, Lohit, Noa Dining, Burhidehing are likely to cause severe flooding in the districts of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.