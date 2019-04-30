Asia Pacific: Cyclone Fani Information bulletin

The situation

On 26 April 2019, a low-pressure system named Cyclone Fani, developed over the Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal.

According to the latest information bulletin from India Meteorological Department (IMD), as of 30 April, Cyclone Fani was over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of about 21 kmph over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral & Southeast Bay of Bengal and is about 760 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 560 km southsoutheast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and about 660 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka). It is very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in early morning of 1 May. By 3 May, it is very likely to cross Odisha Coast with maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

The IMD bulletin also cautioned fishermen against venturing into sea as squally winds are predicted in the region. According to a media report, six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were positioned in Arakkonam and Chennai on standby for any disaster response, if required.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) advised the maritime ports of Chattogram (Chittagong), Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra to hoist distant cautionary signal no. 2. Speculations from the Emergency Preparedness Core group in Cox’s Bazar suggest the possibility of landfall in the next seven days, probably on the night of 5 May or morning of 6 May, during which high tide may lead to storm surges.

Based on a media report, 250 Coastal Security Group personnel were deployed in Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Tanjore districts in preparation for the cyclone, and Andhra Pradesh held an emergency review meeting of 9 districts to discuss official preparedness and measures to be taken to mitigate potential damage and loss of life. In Bangladesh, the Global Forecast System (GFS) model indicates a near-direct landfall of Fani on Cox’s Bazar at midnight on 6 May. If this model materializes, the impacts on both the host community population of Cox’s Bazar district as well as those in the camps could be significant.

Based on observations from 6 different sources (including BMD, IMD, and others), it is still not certain where the cyclone will make a landfall; however, most of the models converge to the likelihood of Fani making landfall in Odisha, India on 3 May with a wind speed of approximately 150 kmph. It is expected to reach the coast of Andrapradesh and Tamilnadu of India (on 1 May), and then re-curve towards Odhisa. Thereafter, it is expected to lose strength and a portion of it will go towards Satkhira and further north (on 4 May) at a lower intensity of 95 kmph. Nevertheless, the weather phenomenon is highly dynamic and might change at any point of time.