Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 - 10 August 2020)

MYANMAR

Clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and Ethnic Armed Groups continue to lead to civilian casualties in conflict-affected areas. Between 4-10 August alone, a total of 19 civilians have been reportedly killed in northern Shan and Rakhine State. In addition, four people, including one child, were reportedly killed and eight children were injured by explosions of unexploded ordnance and landmines in Rathedaung and Ann Townships (Rakhine) and in Kutkai Township, Shan State. These incidents occurred in areas where clashes had recently been reported.1

INDONESIA

Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra erupted on 8 and 10 August with observed ash clouds as high as 5,000 meters. There were no reported fatalities or injuries, but the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (CVGHM) raised the alert to Level III (Level IV being the highest alert) and advised people to stay at least 3km away from the crater. According to the AHA Centre, an estimated 14,400 people are within a 10 km radius of the volcano and at risk of being affected. The Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) is conducting assessments and clean-up activities, and is distributing masks to people affected by ash fall.

INDIA

On 7 August, a massive landslide triggered by monsoon rainfall occurred in Kerala State, southern India. According to the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), at least 43 people died and 27 are still missing. Search and rescue operations by national authorities are ongoing. The Southwest Monsoon continues to affect most Indian states - as of 7 August, over 770 people have been reportedly killed across the country as a result of heavy rainfall and flooding this season.

The NDMI reports 568,000 evacuated people, with over 210,000 hosted in more than 1,000 relief centres. The worst affected states are Bihar, with more than 482,000 displaced people, and Assam, with approximately 81,700 displaced.