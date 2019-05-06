Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 April - 06 May 2019)

INDIA / BANGLADESH

On 3 May 2019, Cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha's Puri District, India, at 08:00 local time (UTC+6) as a Category 4 storm. The storm triggered heavy rainfall coupled with high velocity winds of up to 175 kilometres per hour. In India, at least 42 people were killed and more than 10 million people living in 14,835 villages and 46 towns were affected. Prior to the storm making landfall, authorities opened about 4,000 cyclone shelters and 1.2 million people were evacuated and received immediate assistance. The Government of India has announced a relief package for those affected, consisting of food, cash and polythene sheets.

After hitting land, Cyclone Fani lost some of its power and, downgrading to a deep depression, moved into Bangladesh.

According to the Bangladesh Health Emergency Operations Centre, 14 people were killed and 45 people sustained injuries. Approximately 53,000 acres of agricultural land and 13,000 houses were damaged. Around 1.6 million people from coastal regions were evacuated to cyclone shelters prior to the storm, where dry food, medicine and drinking water were provided. The Government has also distributed 3,800 metric tons of rice, 19.7 million Bangladeshi Taka (USD 230,000) in cash, and 41,000 dry food packages to affected people.1 2.8 million people evacuated

DPR KOREA

On 3 May, WFP and FAO released the report of a rapid Food Security Assessment Mission that was conducted in DPR Korea from 29 March to 12 April 2019 at the request of the Government. The 2018 aggregate food crop production was estimated to be below average at 4.9 million metrics tons(mt), which is 12 percent below the previous year and the lowest level since the 2008/09 season. Cereal import requirements in the 2018/19 marketing year are estimated at 1.59 million mt and the uncovered deficit is estimated at about 1.36 million mt. Since January 2019, rations of the Public Distribution System (PDS) have been reduced to 300 grams per person per day (g/pp/day). Overall, it is estimated that 10.1 million people (40 percent of the population) are food insecure and in urgent need of food assistance.2

10 million people in need of food assistance

AFGHANISTAN

As of 30 April 2019, more than 56,000 people remain displaced following clashes between Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) in the Khogyani and Sherzad districts in Nangarhar Province since 22 April. Initial reports suggest that most displaced people have moved to Surkhrod, Behsud, Kama, and Rodat districts and Jalalabad City. About 1,000 families have settled within Khogyani district. On 2 May, the Government and humanitarian partners began responding to the urgent needs of vulnerable displaced people, including multipurpose cash for 594 families. Humanitarian needs assessments are ongoing.3