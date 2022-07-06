Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (28 June - 4 July 2022)

INDIA

Floods and landslides in Assam State have affected more than two million people since mid-June and damage to crops, livestock and infrastructure have been reported. As of 3 July, some 270,000 people have been displaced and are taking shelter in over 400 relief camps. A total of 174 deaths has been reported since the beginning of this year’s monsoon season. The Government has deployed disaster response teams and has provided relief items to affected people. Humanitarian partners have identified needs such as food, WASH, and shelter, and are complementing government-led response efforts in affected districts

KIRIBATI

The drought in Kiribati continues to worsen, with increasing challenges and threats in terms of water contamination, brackish water, water accessibility and water availability. A situation report issued by the Government highlights that humanitarian needs of concern are primarily WASH and health-related. Water assessments covering 1,875 households in Betio, the largest township of Kiribati's capital city, South Tarawa, show that the water for 73% of tested households showed levels of contaminants, indicating that the contamination of drinking water in Betio is widespread. For the outer Islands, water assessments have not yet been conducted. However, reports from the majority of Island Councils point out that accessing freshwater is becoming increasingly difficult and that the prolonged drought has already taken a toll on livelihoods and food security of communities in these islands. Response efforts by Government include the technical assessments for water quality and the provision of safe drinking water to the general population. All relevant Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT) regional clusters are in contact with respective line ministries/governmental counterparts as well as humanitarian partners on the ground to support the government-led effort.

INDONESIA

Between 29 June-3 July, torrential rains in Malaka district of East Nusa Tenggara province and in Benglulu Province have directly affected approximately 28,000 people.The floods forced more than 1,000 people to be displaced for several days after their houses were inundated. Local government agencies have assessed impacts and provided food, health services, and shelter assistance to affected people.

MYANMAR

Armed clashes have continued across Myanmar in multiple states and regions over the past week, including escalating clashes in the country’s northwest and southeast. More than 5,400 people from 12 villages were displaced in Kyaukkyi Township in eastern Bago, while more than 3,000 people across Launglon Township in Tanintharyi Region were displaced into nearby forests and safer areas since mid-June. In Kayah State, more than 4,000 displaced people were able to return to their villages of origin in Loikaw and Demoso townships. According to UN figures, as of 27 June, the total number of people internally displaced across Myanmar continues to surpass one million, including 758,000 people displaced by conflict and insecurity since the 2021 military takeover.

Since February 2021, at least 19,350 houses and other civilian properties, including churches and monasteries, have reportedly been destroyed across northwest Myanmar.