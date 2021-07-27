Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (20 – 26 July 2021)

INDIA

On 22 July, record rainfall caused landslides and floods in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra state with the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Kolhapur among the worst affected. Heavy rainfall has also caused floods in parts of the neighbouring states of Karnataka, Telangana and Goa. At least 115 people have died, over 135,000 people have been evacuated and more than 1,800 people have been rescued according to authorities. Nearly 6,000 train passengers were stranded when train services were suspended on 22 July. In Goa, floods damaged roads and homes and prompted the evacuation of over 400 people. India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Coast Guard, Indian Navy and the Indian Army are carrying out rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. India’s weather bureau has issued red alerts for several regions in Maharashtra as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the next few days.

PHILIPPINES

Heavy monsoon rains over the past five days, fuelled by moisture brought by Typhoon In-fa (local name Fabian), caused flooding and landslides in several areas of Luzon island and prompted the evacuation of residents in low-lying communities. Floodwater up to 5 feet high reportedly inundated more than 170 villages mostly in Central Luzon and the National Capital Region. As of 25 July, at least 80,000 people are displaced of which 30,600 people are hosted in 291 evacuation centres while 49,500 people are staying in home-based settings. At least three people died, five people were injured, and 450 houses were damaged, according to authorities. Local government units are conducting assessments, coordinating response efforts, and providing relief items.

PAKISTAN

Low rainfall during October 2020 to May 2021 has created severe drought-like conditions in parts of Balochistan province with six of the 12 central and southern districts being severely affected. An estimated 500,000 people are facing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity while another 100,000 people require immediate life-saving assistance. The dry spell and reduced water availability are destroying crops and threatening the survival of livestock which are the main livelihood and food source for many families in the affected areas. It is forecasted that drought-like conditions will continue in the affected districts until the end of the year, while Balochistan is still recovering from compound disasters that have affected the province in recent years, including a harsh winter, locust infestation and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Food Security sector is supporting livelihood projects in some of the affected districts and is coordinating with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to support assessments, preparedness measures and a potential scale-up of response efforts. However, limited funding is restricting the scale of operations. As of 27 July, the Pakistan Humanitarian Response Plan is only 18 per cent funded.