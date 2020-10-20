Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (13-19 October 2020)

AFGHANISTAN

Fighting near Lashkargah City in the southern province of Hilmand has triggered the flight of local residents in several districts since 11 October . Local authorities initially estimated that as many as 35,000 people were displaced. Assessment teams are still verifying these numbers with close to 5,000 displaced people confirmed. As assessments continue, humanitarian partners are supporting the Government response with assistance such as shelter, water and health. Outages of the mobile phone network continue to hinder information flow and the progress of humanitarian assessments. Access to deliver assistance in Lashkargah remains a challenge and advocacy is ongoing to ensure humanitarian aid can reach people in need.

INDIA

Heavy rain over parts of southern and western India since 13 October has caused flooding in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Telangana’s capital, Hyderabad, is among the worst affected areas and experienced record rain fall. According to media reports, 61 people have died since the beginning of the floods and at least 80,000 people were evacuated to relief camps. According to the Disaster Management Division (DMD), over 3,400 houses have been damaged or destroyed. More rainfall is expected over the coming days.²

80K people evacuated

PHILIPPINES

More than 16,000 families in 70 villages in Central Mindanao are affected by severe flooding due to continuous heavy rainfall. The towns of Pagalungan and Montawal in Maguindanao province, and Pikit and Kabacan in North Cotabato province were partially flooded by the overflowing swamps and rivers in the surrounding areas. The military, police forces and volunteers evacuated hundreds of families to higher ground, where they were provided with relief assistance by the Bangsamoro regional government and local government units.

16K families affected by severe flooding

MYANMAR

In Rakhine State, more than 1,000 people in Rathedaung Township reportedly fled their homes this week due to a series of clashes in the area between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army. Close to 90,000 are currently displaced in Rakhine due to the conflict. Reports of civilian casualties due to the ongoing conflict continue to be reported across Rakhine State, including three civilians killed and seven injured in the past week alone. Nationwide, more than 100 children were killed or maimed in conflict during the first three months of 2020, amounting to more than half of the total number in 2019, and significantly surpassing the total number of child casualties in 2018.

1K people fled their homes