Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 9 (Reporting Period: 1 - 31 October 2020)
Regional Situation
- With over 8 million confirmed cases, India continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region and second globally.
- The pandemic continues to spread across Asia and the Pacific. India, Iran, Indonesia and Nepal continue to experience a steady increase in new cases.
- Monsoon floods have impacted several countries in the region recently including Viet Nam, Cambodia, Afghanistan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, India, China, Bangladesh and Indonesia.
UNFPA Results Highlights
- Jan - Oct 2020 More than 43 million people reached with SRH/GBV information and awareness activities across the region.
- At least 1,794,611 women of reproductive age reached with SRH services across the region.
- At least 67,421 safe deliveries assisted by UNFPA in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Samoa and Vanuatu.
- At least 725,17 people reached with family planning services across the region. 54,485 older persons aged 65+ reached with SRH services across the region. 7,758 people reached with cash and voucher assistance in Bangladesh, Myanmar and the Philippines.
- At least 241,516 people reached with GBV prevention, risk mitigation and response services across the region.
- At least 368,470 people aged 10-24 years reached with SRH services across the region.