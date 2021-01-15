Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11 (Reporting Period: 1 - 31 December 2020)

Regional Situation

With over 10.5 million confirmed cases, India continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region and the second highest globally. Whereas transmission has reduced over the last few months, India still sees a significant number of daily new cases.

The pandemic continues to spread across other countries in Asia and the Pacific. Iran and Indonesia are still seeing 5,000-8,000 new cases per day, followed by Pakistan and Malaysia, which each had around 2,000 new cases per day in December.