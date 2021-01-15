India + 22 more

Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11 (Reporting Period: 1 - 31 December 2020)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Regional Situation

  • With over 10.5 million confirmed cases, India continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region and the second highest globally. Whereas transmission has reduced over the last few months, India still sees a significant number of daily new cases.

  • The pandemic continues to spread across other countries in Asia and the Pacific. Iran and Indonesia are still seeing 5,000-8,000 new cases per day, followed by Pakistan and Malaysia, which each had around 2,000 new cases per day in December.

  • In the past month, Thailand saw a sudden increase of cases following months with limited local transmission.
    Among the countries in the Pacific covered by UNFPA, COVID-19 has now been confirmed in Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Marshall Islands.

UNFPA Regional Results Highlights (January - November* 2020)

  • 233,952 people trained on sexual and reproductive health (SRH), including the Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP) for SRH in emergencies. 19,940 people trained on gender-based violence (GBV), including areas such as clinical management of rape. 4,307 youth facilitators, peers and volunteers trained on SRH and GBV.

  • More than 43 million people reached with SRH/GBV information and awareness activities across the region.

  • At least 1,794,611 women of reproductive age reached with SRH services across the region.

  • Figures for December 2020 are currently being finalized.

Related Content