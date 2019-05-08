ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 29 Apr – 05 May 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY

• The Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake in Zambales, Philippines, and the Flooding and Landslide in Bengkulu Province, Indonesia are continuously being responded to by the respective Member State’s National Disaster Management Organisations – the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in the Philippines, and the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) in Indonesia. The combined reported cost of damages brought by these two disasters amount to a staggering USD 20.5 million.

• Tropical Cyclone FANI, which posed threats to the western States of Myanmar, developed into a Category 4 Cyclone with maximum sustained winds reaching up to 250 km/h and made landfall in the State of Odisha, India. Most disaster management practitioners regard this as the strongest cyclone to hit India in the last two decades. But with timely and appropriate actions based on information by local disaster management authorities, India successfully prevented massive casualties. This highlights the significance of effectively translating early warning information into early action.

• HIGHLIGHT: Torrential rains in Bengkulu Province, Indonesia for two consecutive days have caused rivers to overflow, which resulted to flooding, and rain-induced landslides. BMKG believed that this weather disturbance is an effect of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which brought extra water vapour to form clouds, thereby increasing the occurrence of heavy rain and strong winds, and localized thunderstorms.

• HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL: Scattered shower activities and localised thunderstorms were experienced in the southern ASEAN region and many areas in the Mekong sub-region, with the exemption of Myanmar which experienced drier conditions. According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), persistent hotspots with smoke haze were detected in parts of eastern Myanmar, northern Thailand, and northern Lao PDR. Isolated hotspots with localised smoke plumes were also detected in West Kalimantan, Indonesia and in Sarawak, Malaysia.

• GEOPHYSICAL: A total of ten (10) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above were recorded in Indonesia (BMKG), Myanmar (DMH), and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). None of these earthquakes resulted to significant damages. Meanwhile, four (4) volcanoes, all in Indonesia (PVMBG), are under monitoring – Agung, Karangetang, and Soputan, which are all in Alert Level 3; and Sinabung, which is in Alert Level 4 (the highest alert level for volcanoes in Indonesia).

• OUTLOOK: The ASMC expects the general prevailing winds in the region to blow from southwest, signalling the start of the increasing dominance of the Southwest Monsoon. This means wet season in the equatorial and northern ASEAN region, while dry season in Indonesia.

But since the region is still in the inter-monsoon period, scattered shower activities are still expected over most of ASEAN, with the exemption of Myanmar where dry weather is still expected to persist.

• The reported disasters were within the coping capacities of the respective affected Member States.