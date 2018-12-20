AP plans wall along coast to reduce cyclone damage

By Syed Akbar

VIJAYAWADA: Having learnt lessons from Hudhud and Phethai cyclones, the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to construct a high wall along the coast at vulnerable places to prevent damage from natural calamities. The plan is to cover parts of AP’s coastline, and build a protective wall along the seaside villages as part of cyclone mitigation programme.

If the plan materialises, AP will be the first state in the country to get the ‘great Indian wall’ along the Bay of Bengal. With a coastline extending up to 970km, AP is one of the most vulnerable states in India to natural calamities. The proposed wall is likely to protect not only human and animal life but also help in reducing damage to property.

AP minister for labour and employment, Pithani Satyanarayana, while touring Phethai-affected areas in West Godavari district, told TOI: “The proposal for the protective wall was mooted by the state government soon after the devastating tsunami of December 2004. The proposal was sent to the central government, but it has been pending with the Centre. We will send the proposal afresh, seeking construction of a high-rise wall. The modalities of the wall, like its height, width and the areas where it should be constructed are being worked upon."