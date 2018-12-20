20 Dec 2018

AP plans wall along coast to reduce cyclone damage

Report
from Times of India
Published on 20 Dec 2018 View Original

By Syed Akbar

VIJAYAWADA: Having learnt lessons from Hudhud and Phethai cyclones, the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to construct a high wall along the coast at vulnerable places to prevent damage from natural calamities. The plan is to cover parts of AP’s coastline, and build a protective wall along the seaside villages as part of cyclone mitigation programme.

If the plan materialises, AP will be the first state in the country to get the ‘great Indian wall’ along the Bay of Bengal. With a coastline extending up to 970km, AP is one of the most vulnerable states in India to natural calamities. The proposed wall is likely to protect not only human and animal life but also help in reducing damage to property.

AP minister for labour and employment, Pithani Satyanarayana, while touring Phethai-affected areas in West Godavari district, told TOI: “The proposal for the protective wall was mooted by the state government soon after the devastating tsunami of December 2004. The proposal was sent to the central government, but it has been pending with the Centre. We will send the proposal afresh, seeking construction of a high-rise wall. The modalities of the wall, like its height, width and the areas where it should be constructed are being worked upon."

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.