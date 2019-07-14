Amidst drought, Tamil Nadu aims to produce 115 lakh tonnes foodgrains

Julie Mariappan | TNN | Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 13:16 IST

CHENNAI: Though faced with a water crisis, the state government on Friday set an ambitious target of 115-lakh tonnes of foodgrains production for the current year. This optimism comes in the wake of the meteorology department’s forecast that the southwest monsoon would be near normal for the entire country. The government, however, made no mention of kuruvai special package this year, given the need to preserve the groundwater table for drinking water purposes.

The state recorded 104.02-lakh tonnes foodgrains production as per fourth advance estimates for 2018-2019, which is three lakh tonnes less than 2017-2018. t is likely to increase when the final estimates arrive. It, however, surpassed the 100-lakh tonne mark for the sixth time in a row for the past eight years.

The government has conceptualized a lot of technology-packed smart schemes, right from sowing to marketing the commodity. “This would accelerate growth in the agriculture sector and build a strong, vibrant climate for a resilient cropping system, besides increasing the production and productivity of crops and ultimately the income of farmers,” agriculture minister R Doraikkannu told the assembly. The state has set a target of marginal rise in millets and pulses, which are less water intensive crops.

The government is betting on micro irrigation, a flagship scheme of the Union government, to extend 100% subsidy to small and marginal farmers and 75% to other farmers, to encourage them to install drip and sprinkler irrigation. The state has also absorbed the 12% GST levied on micro irrigation components to reduce the financial burden on farmers. Doraikkannu said the state planned to bring the entire well and tubewell irrigated area under micro irrigation in a phased manner. This year, it has targeted 2.28 lakh hectares with a budget of Rs 1,245 crore. “So far, an area of 4 lakh hectares, which is 23% of the areas irrigated through open well and bore wells have been covered.”

Electricity minister P Thangamani said farmers will get 40,000 power connections this year, including 20,000 under Tatkal, the pendency of which was due to cyclone Gaja that wreaked havoc on power infrastructure. DMK MLA Y Prakash (Thali) alleged that farmers had to pay huge sums for free power connections, ranging between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, but connections were still pending. “Our leader (M Karunanidhi) had waived crop loan for all farmers. Why don’t you extend a similar gesture and safeguard the interests of agriculturists?” he asked.