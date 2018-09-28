Americares to support long term recovery in #Kerala

After six weeks of untiring efforts to ensure rapid delivery of vital medicines, medical supplies and family relief support as well as conducting health camps, Team Americares is now focusing on long term recovery in the flood affected districts of Kerala.

Early Response

More than 8,500 individuals received primary care at the health camps conducted by Americares and our partners across the state. Americares donated medicines and supplies worth more than Rs. 50 Mio to bridge the medical supply gaps. We donated 2 Mio chlorine tablets to ensure access to safe drinking water to communities. To prevent the potential outbreak of Leptospirosis (rat fever), Americares donated 5 Lac tablets of Doxycycline. We have donated vital safety gear to protect the cleaning staff from injuries and infection as they cleared the post-flood debris.

Interim Relief

As families returned to their ravaged homes, we helped them maintain health and hygiene by providing access to safe drinking water, hygiene & cleaning products, shelter support and baby care products. More than 12,000 families benefited through the family relief support we were able to reach out.

Long Term Recovery

Americares is now focusing on long term recovery programs for the affected population in Kerala. These initiatives include,