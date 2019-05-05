Americares Responds to Cyclone Fani

Stamford, Conn. – May 3, 2019 – Americares India is preparing to deliver medicine and relief supplies to assist survivors of India’s worst cyclone in decades.

Cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha Friday morning local time with wind gusts over 120 mph—the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane. More than 1 million people evacuated India’s east coast as the storm approached, taking refuge from the heavy rains and punishing winds in more than 800 emergency shelters.

Americares is planning to deliver medicine and relief supplies to Odisha this weekend, including tarps, water cans and water purification tablets for up to 3,000 families. Americares India, based in Mumbai, also has medical teams on stand-by, ready to provide primary care services and treatment for minor injuries.

“Odisha is one of India’s poorest states and homes are not built to withstand hurricane-force winds,” said Americares India Managing Director Shripad Desai. “We anticipate thousands of families will need shelter and medical care in the coming days.”

Americares has professional relief workers ready to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice and stocks emergency medicine and supplies in its warehouses in the U.S., Europe and India that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis. The organization responds to an average of 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings disaster preparedness programs to vulnerable communities.

Americares India provides emergency medical and humanitarian aid in response to floods, cyclones, earthquakes and other disasters. Most recently, the Americares India Emergency Response Team responded to flooding in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala and Rajasthan as well as Cyclone Ockhi. Americares India also provides health education through a school-based health program, supports health worker safety programs and operates seven mobile health centers that provide free primary care services in more than 130 locations throughout the slums of Mumbai.

Donations to Americares Worldwide Disaster Relief Fund will support its response to the cyclone. To donate, go to americares.org/worldwide