Americares India Responds to #CycloneFani in Odisha

Americares responded to the Category 4 Cyclone Fani that made landfall at Odisha on May 3rd. 14 districts were affected by Fani, of which Puri, Khordha and Jagatsinghpur were most affected. 64 casualties were reported. Over 12 lakh people were displaced, and urgently needed relief support to restore their lives.

Provision of Medicines & Medical Supplies:

The cyclone had badly damaged roads and limited the access to and from district hospitals to health centres. Lack of access led to disruption of medicine supplies and shortages in many health centres.

To meet the increased demand of medical care, post disaster, Americares donated essential medicines such as antibiotics, anti-fungals, multi-vitamins, nutritional supplements and anti-diabetic treatments to District Hospital in Puri district.

Access to Primary Care through Health Camps:

Americares conducted health camps in remote and isolated regions of Puri, Khordha and Jagatsinghpur districts through our health partner network. More than 5,240 patientsbenefitted from 54 health camps. Patients received diagnosis from doctors and medicines at the health camp site itself.

Family Relief Needs:

Americares distributed Tarpaulins to meet the immediate temporary shelter needs of 3,100 families in 6 blocks of Odisha’s Puri and Khordha districts. Additionally, 10,800 families were supported with Health & Hygiene material, which included cleaning material, sanitary napkins and daily utilities.