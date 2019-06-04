Americares India Responds to #CycloneFani in Odisha

Americares is responding to the extremely severe Cyclone Fani that made landfall at Odisha Coast around 8:40 am on May 3rd. 14 districts have been affected by Fani, including Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Puri. 64 deaths have been reported so far.

Given the scale of the disaster and extent of damage, health services are severely affected in all the costal districts – access is cut off due to damage to roads, health centers are devastated by high speed winds and people are vulnerable to illnesses.

Over 12 lakh people, that were displaced, are in urgent need of relief support to restore their lives. This includes temporary shelter, hygiene & cleaning items, mosquito nets, among others.

Provision of Medicines & Medical Supplies:

The cyclone had badly damaged roads and limited the access to and from district hospitals to health centres. Lack of access led to disruption of medicine supplies and shortages in many health centres.

Working with pharmaceutical partners, Americares is ensuring supply of medicines and medical supplies to charitable organizations and local health partners to bridge the medicine gap and help them meet the health needs of the patients they serve.

Access to Primary Care through Health Camps:

Americares is conducting health camps in Puri, Jagatsinghpur & Khordha districts through our health partner network. More than 4,650 patients in these districts have benefitted from the 50 health campsthat have been conducted so far. Patients are receiving diagnosis from doctors and medicines at the health camp site itself.

Family Relief Needs:

Americares has distributed Tarpaulins to meet the immediate temporary shelter needs of 3,100 families in 6 blocks of Odisha’s Puri and Khordha districts. Additionally, dignity kits have been provided to 10,800 families.

We need your urgent support to help us reach out to maximum number of survivors.