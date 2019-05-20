AMDA Relief #1: Cyclone Fani, India

Cyclone Fani, the worst cyclone in twenty years, struck east coast of India and Bangladesh in the beginning of this May. More than a million people in the expected cyclone path areas both in and around the state of Odisha evacuated before the cyclone made a land fall. According to the state emergency operation center of Odisha, 64 deaths were reported and approximately 17 million in 14 districts has been affected from the cyclone (as of May 15th).

AMDA has been in contact with AMDA India chapter for the possible relief activity in Odisha, and Dr. Ramachandra Kamath, the AMDA India doctor, has departed from Karnataka and arrived in Odisha on May 17th, then started the damage assessment.

In certain affected areas, the power still has been cut off due to the cyclone. The evacuees continued to stay at evacuation centers set at schools and some other places at night, but they went back their house to repair and clean up during day time. Even though small houses were still standing and keeping its original shape, it was not habitable. Schools and small shops along highways also had serious damages.

On May 18th, Dr. Ramachandra distributed relief goods in jointly with Seva Bharti, the AMDA’s local counterpart