10 Sep 2018

AMDA Activity Report #6: Emergency Relief for Flood Victims in Kerala State, India

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 10 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (212.82 KB)

In response to the floods in India, AMDA put together a multi-national medical team to provide emergency medical relief to those affected in Kerala State. Further, from 3rd September, the AMDA team divided into two groups, one of which conducted emergency medical relief in neighbouring Karnataka State.

At Madikeri, Kodagu in Karnataka State:

AMDA began its medical relief in Karnataka on 3 September with the invaluable assistance of Dr. Ramachandra Kamath, a doctor of AMDA India and Chief of Community Medicine at Kasturawa Medical College. The medical team, which comprised of six members from AMDA Nepal, local doctors, pharmacists, nurses, etc., provided medical care at Mythri Hall, one of the evacuation centres. The team saw 54 patients on 3rd September, the majority of whom were suffering from colds and dermatosis. On 4th and 5th, the team investigated the flood and landslide situation in the area. They also visited the district office and local primary health care centre to share their reports regarding the health of the disaster victims.

At Chengannur, Alappuzha District in Kerala State:

The medical team in Chengannur comprised of around ten members, including: ayurvedic doctors (introduced by AMDA India), doctors from AMDA Nepal, and a driver and laboratory technician from Sewa Bharati, a local cooperative body. On 4th September, the team saw 140 patients at Venmony Villiage in Chengannur City, where the majority of cases were for lower back and joint pain. They saw a total of 167 patients across two locations in Venmony Village on 5th September. Chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure and diabetes, and joint, knee and lower back pains were the most prevalent cases. There were also those suffering from coughs and colds. On 6th September, the team visited Niranam Village. There, they saw 68 patients. Again, there were many patients with chronic illnesses (high blood pressure, diabetes), and some with coughs and cold symptoms.

List of personnel:

From AMDA Headquarters:

  • Ms. Tomoko Iwao – Coordinator / Nurse (certified in the US) – AMDA Headquarter Staff Mr. Kentaro Matsunaga – Coordinator – Former AMDA Staff

Local Partners in India:

  • Dr. Suchitra Sidhartha – Doctor – Sreemayi Ayurveda Clinic
  • Dr. Mubash Basheer – Doctor – Ilahia Ayurvedic Clinic
  • Dr. Gayathri Surendran – Doctor – Vaidhyaratnam Oushadhashala Clinic
  • Kathika Vanaja Devi – Medical Assistant – Sreemayi Ayurveda Clinic

Via AMDA Nepal:

  • Mr. Mahato Punya Lal – Coordinator – AMDA Nepal Staff
  • Dr. Rakesh Sah – Doctor – AMDA Hospital, Damak, Jhapa
  • Dr. Man Bahadur Koiri – Doctor – Siddhartha Children and Women Hospital, Butwal

