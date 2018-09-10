Airbus Foundation partners with Indian Red Cross for Kerala flood response

Airbus H135 airlifts relief across areas hardest hit by flooding

New Delhi, 10th September 2018: Airbus Foundation and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) have partnered to provide relief to communities reeling under the impact of Kerala floods, one of the worst disasters that the state has faced in close to a hundred years.

The partnership was forged in the second week of August when the flooding was at its peak in Kerala with incessant rains and the opening of dam gates. Airbus Foundation offered support for airlifting relief that was urgently needed but was difficult to deliver.

“The support from the Airbus Foundation has been very useful and, in most cases, critical. As the Indian Red Cross branches from across the country mobilized relief, we were faced with the challenge of delivery. It had to be fast and precise,” said Dr Veer Bhushan, Joint Secretary, IRCS, National Headquarters.

Using a multi-role H135 helicopter, Airbus Foundation provided airlift service of 50 flying hours, carrying essential relief, including medicines, water purifiers, clothes and tents, across the most affected districts. The foundation also helped move relief from IRCS warehouses in Mumbai and Chennai en route to Kerala.

“Our thoughts are with the people dealing with the unprecedented impact of the floods,” said Andrea Debbane, Executive Director, Airbus Foundation. “Partnering with the humanitarian community is a significant mandate for the Airbus Foundation. We are grateful to the Red Cross for giving us the opportunity to partner with them in this humanitarian mission.”

The operations were difficult and needed detailed planning on logistics to ensure the airlift and drops were coordinated as per the needs of the beneficiaries. The Airbus Foundation team and the Indian Red Cross disaster response team worked closely in an exceptional spirit of cooperation.

“The support from Airbus Foundation continues even as we speak in the districts that are still underwater and hard to reach, like Idukki to Wayanad. This partnership has made a big difference as it came at the right time,” said Mr. V P Muraleedharan, Chairman, IRCS, Kerala Branch.

About Indian Red Cross Society

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) is the largest humanitarian statutory organizations established by an Act of Parliament. It has been working in India for close to 100 years, primarily in extending relief and building long-term community capacity to respond to disasters and calamities. IRCS Social and Emergency Response Volunteer (SERV) programme is geared towards building frontline responders who are drawn from the local communities. IRCS has 36 State and Union Territory branches and has presence across India. www.indianreadcross.org | Twitter: @ @IndianRedCross

About Airbus Foundation

The Airbus Foundation, chaired by Tom Enders, CEO of Airbus, includes Airbus, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space as founding and contributing members. It is the company’s vehicle for corporate philanthropy, using the group’s resources, aeronautic and space products, competencies, diverse workforce and culture for driving innovation to address societal issues. In particular, the Foundation supports the global humanitarian community and inspires and prepares young people for the challenges of tomorrow. Since its launch in May 2008, the Airbus Foundation has facilitated more than 60 relief or goodwill flights to numerous destinations around the globe. More information can be found at http://company.airbus.com/company/Foundation.html http://company.airbus.com/responsibility/Foundation.html. Follow us on Twitter: @AirbusFdn