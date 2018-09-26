Is Air Pollution a Disaster in Indian Cities? - Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 172, July 2018

About This Issue

Worsening ambient air quality due rising air pollution levels is fast emerging as one the greatest health risks faced by Indian citizens.

According to a report published by the Lancet Commission on pollution and health (2015), India accounted for the highest number of premature deaths 92.5 million) due to air pollution. More recently, the World Health Organization's (WHO) World Global Ambient Air Quality Index has pointed out that 14 out of the 15 most polluted cities in the world are in India. These figures highlight how air pollution is becoming a problem with catastrophic proportions for India and may soon become a part of the veritable roster of hazards that routinely assail this country.

This issue of Southasiadisasters.net is titled "Is Air Pollution a Disaster in Indian Cities?" and takes a close look at the problem of air pollution in India. It not only highlights the underlying causes of the problem of air pollution but also discusses the possible institutional and operational solutions to address this insidious risk. It is important to remember that poverty and pollution go hand in hand. This poses a great challenge for a developing country like India which has a large population. Two thirds of India's population still lives outside of cities, and 80 percent of these households rely on biomass like wood and dung for cooking and heating. Agricultural practices like burning crop stubble also remain widespread. Couple this with weak enforcement of anti-pollution laws and regulations in India and a clearer picture of this crisis starts to emerge.

This issue also highlights success stories in addressing air pollution from different countries for. Most importantly, it shows how the triple challenges of governance, technological innovation and behavioural change need to be overcome for addressing the problem of air pollution in India effectively.