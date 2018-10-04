After solar alliance, India look out for disaster risk reduction partnership

By Pradeep Thakur

NEW DELHI: In what is considered as another big diplomatic initiative, the government has come up with a road map for the establishment of a global coalition on disaster risk reduction (DRR) and has already allocated some seed funding for it. This will be second big coalition floated by India outside the UN after the Solar Alliance of 121 countries.

“The road map encompasses four verticals: risk assessment for infrastructure; improvements in standards and regulation for infrastructure sectors; role of finance in promoting disaster resilience of infrastructure; and mechanisms for supporting recovery in infrastructure,” said PK Mishra, additional principal secretary to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mishra told TOI that the coalition will support collaborative research, knowledge sharing as well as mutual technical assistance among coalition partners along these four areas.

Earlier, in January this year, New Delhi had hosted jointly with the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) an international meet where representatives from at least 22 countries participated towards formation of the coalition. This was a follow up meeting after India had first proposed the formation of the coalition at the UN global conference on DRR at Cancun, Mexico last year organized by UNISDR.

India is likely to spend $1.5 trillion on infrastructure in the next 10 years. Considering that most of these investments will be in building critical infrastructure in sectors like roads, hospitals, schools, power and telecommunication, the government is giving emphasis on knowledge sharing and mainstreaming DRR activities in all developmental work.

“The coalition will focus specifically on disaster resilience of major infrastructure. Recent episodes of damage to major infrastructure – damage to water supply infrastructure in Osaka earthquake in Japan in June, major bridge collapse in Italy, damage to Kochi airport in Kerala – have highlighted the importance of this area of work. We need to work with other countries,” Mishra said.

The coalition will cater to the needs of both developed and developing countries, he said, adding that the developing countries are in a phase of rapid growth in infrastructure building and developed countries need to replace their aging infrastructure. “We are in discussions with a number of nations, multilateral development banks, UN agencies, and other international organizations to shape the coalition,” Mishra said.

At the New Delhi meet in January, multilateral agencies such as the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, New Development Bank, besides Japan, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan and the Netherlands had participated to give shape to the coalition.

India last year had launched a South Asia satellite to help all the countries in the sub-continent with a real time relay of early warning and risk assessment from impending disasters. Some of these countries don’t have their own weather forecasting system. With the latest satellite, it will help them set up latest communication system and carry out rescue operations and minimize disaster deaths. India has shown a desire to engage nations across continents and forming a coalition on DRR.