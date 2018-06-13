13 Jun 2018

Advance of Monsoon and associated heavy rainfall spell over northeastern States (12th June 2018 1940 IST)

Report
from Government of India
Published on 12 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (259.37 KB)

1. Monsoon Advance:

  • The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, remaining parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, entire Arunachal Pradesh and most parts of Assam & Meghalaya and of Sikkim.

  • The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat. 19°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 19°N/ Long. 70°E, Thane (including Mumbai), Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Amraoti, Gondia,Titlagarh, Cuttack, Midnapore, Lat. 24°N/ Long. 89°E, Goalpara, Baghdogra and Lat. 27°N/ Long. 87°E. (Fig.1)

  • No further advance likely during the next one week due to weakening of monsoon flow except over eastern parts of India.

  • Wide spread rainfall activity observed over Northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) at isolated places.

