Advance of Monsoon and associated heavy rainfall spell over northeastern States (12th June 2018 1940 IST)

1. Monsoon Advance:

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, remaining parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, entire Arunachal Pradesh and most parts of Assam & Meghalaya and of Sikkim.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat. 19°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 19°N/ Long. 70°E, Thane (including Mumbai), Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Amraoti, Gondia,Titlagarh, Cuttack, Midnapore, Lat. 24°N/ Long. 89°E, Goalpara, Baghdogra and Lat. 27°N/ Long. 87°E. (Fig.1)

No further advance likely during the next one week due to weakening of monsoon flow except over eastern parts of India.