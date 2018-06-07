Advance of Monsoon and associated heavy rainfall spell along west coast and formation of low pressure system over north Bay of Bengal (06th June 2018 1250 IST)

Monsoon Advance:

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of South Interior Karnataka, most parts of Rayalaseema, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Central Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal and some more parts of northwest Bay of Bengal. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat. 14°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 14°N/ Long. 70°E, Shirali, Chitradurga, Kurnool, Narsapur, Machlipatnam, Lat. 17°N/ Long. 85°E, Lat. 19°N/ Long. 90°E, Agartala, Lumding, north Lakhimpur and Lat. 29°N/ Long. 95°E. (Figure 1)

Conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of south Konkan & Goa, remaining parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, some parts of Telangana, some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Conditions are very likely to become favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana & Coastal Andhra Pradesh in subsequent 48 hours. Conditions are also likely to become favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into most parts of Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra, some parts of Gujarat, southern parts of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, remaining parts of Northeastern states and most parts of Bay of Bengal during 09th to 11th June.

Strengthening of Monsoon leading to enhanced rainfall activity along west coast:

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south coastal Maharashtra, from 07th June onwards with wide spread rainfall activity accompanied with heavy (6.5cm to 11.5 cm) to very heavy (11.5cm to 20.4 cm) rainfall at isolated places. It is likely to continue till 12th June. It is very likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy (more than 20.4 cm) rainfall at isolated places during 9th to 12th June. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over south interior Maharashtra during 6 th to 10 th June and also over north interior Maharashtra during 9th to 12th.