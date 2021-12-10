Action Plan to Prevent Floods

Posted On: 09 DEC 2021 5:24PM by PIB Delhi Floods are natural calamity that the country faces almost every year, in varying degrees of magnitude. The occurrence of floods can be attributed to various factors, including wide variations in rainfall both in time and space with frequent departures from the normal pattern, inadequate carrying capacities of rivers, river bank erosion and silting of river beds, landslides, poor natural drainage in flood prone areas, snowmelt and glacial lake out-bursts. Central Water Commission compiles flood damage data on the basis of information received from States. As per the data of last 20 years, no trend is perceived in the economic loss because of floods in the State of Assam. Maximum loss occurred in economic term was Rs 4164.81 Cr in year 2017. Statement showing flood damages during last twenty years in State of Assam is given at Annexure-I.

Flood management comes under the purview of the States; the schemes for flood control and erosion control are formulated and implemented by concerned States as per their priority. The Union Government supplements the efforts of the States by providing technical guidance and promotional financial assistance for management of floods in critical areas. During XI Plan, Government of India had launched Flood Management Programme (FMP) for providing central assistance to States for works related to flood management and erosion control, etc. with an outlay of Rs 8,000 Cr which continued during XII Plan with an outlay of Rs 10,000 Cr. Financial assistance was also provided to the States/UTs for undertaking flood management works project under the scheme “River Management Activities and Works related to Border Areas” during XII Plan. The “Flood Management Programme (FMP)” and “River Management Activities & Works related to Border Areas (RMBA)” under operation during XII Five Year Plan were merged as “Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP)” for the period 2017-18 to 2019-20 and further extended upto March, 2021.

In Assam, a total 141 projects costing Rs 2383.11 Cr were approved during XI Plan and XII Plan. A Central Assistance of Rs 748.86 Cr was released during XI Plan and Rs. 64.89 Cr during XII Plan. Further, a Central Assistance of Rs 245.49 Cr was released to Assam during year 2017-18, Rs 142.12 Cr in the year 2018-19 and Rs 85.03 Croes in the year 2019-20. Thus, since start of XI Plan, total Central Assistance released to the state of Assam is Rs 1286.39 Cr. Out of these 141 projects, 105 projects have been completed which has given reasonable protection to an area of 6.7 Lakh ha and protected a population of 160.63 lakh.

The state-wise details of central assistance released under Flood Management Programme is given at Annexure-II

This Information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, ShriBishweswarTuduin a written reply in LokSabha today.