ACT Alliance Appeal - Emergency Response to Monsoon Floods in Kerala - IND181

The monsoon has left the state of Kerala in turmoil. 322 deaths were reported of 28th August 2018, with 15 people still missing. 14 districts and 776 villages have been affected namely Kannur, Kollam, Kasargode, Allapuzha, Thirssur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Malapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad. The hilly terrains of Wayanad and Idukki also bore the brunt of landslides during unprecedented rains and flooding. In total, around 5.5 million people (55 lakhs) were affected by the floods, with 1.4 million stationed across 5,640 camps. The impact has been so high, the process of enumeration and assessments is still ongoing. Livelihood sources were heavily hit, with thousands of cattle and millions of fowl reported dead. Agricultural lands were also hit, with 56,400 hectares reported as flooded.

ACT India forum developed the ACT Appeal to respond to this disaster and ensure that the flood-affected people are able to meet the basic requirement for survival to initiate a process of recovery in the aftermath of the floods in the districts of Alapuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kollam, Wayanad and Iduki District of Kerala State.