20 Sep 2018

ACT Alliance Appeal - Emergency Response to Monsoon Floods in Kerala - IND181

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (857.2 KB)

The monsoon has left the state of Kerala in turmoil. 322 deaths were reported of 28th August 2018, with 15 people still missing. 14 districts and 776 villages have been affected namely Kannur, Kollam, Kasargode, Allapuzha, Thirssur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Malapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad. The hilly terrains of Wayanad and Idukki also bore the brunt of landslides during unprecedented rains and flooding. In total, around 5.5 million people (55 lakhs) were affected by the floods, with 1.4 million stationed across 5,640 camps. The impact has been so high, the process of enumeration and assessments is still ongoing. Livelihood sources were heavily hit, with thousands of cattle and millions of fowl reported dead. Agricultural lands were also hit, with 56,400 hectares reported as flooded.

ACT India forum developed the ACT Appeal to respond to this disaster and ensure that the flood-affected people are able to meet the basic requirement for survival to initiate a process of recovery in the aftermath of the floods in the districts of Alapuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kollam, Wayanad and Iduki District of Kerala State.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.