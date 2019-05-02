ACT Alliance Alert: Cyclone India (2 May 2019)

Cyclone FANI is now being forecasted to be one of the most severe “April cyclones” which may break the record of past 118 years in the state of Odisha in India. As per the reports being published by Indian Metrology Department (IMD) of Government of India that cyclone formed in Bay of Bengal (BOB) in the month of April is intensifying its strength and moving towards coastal districts in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal in Indian and thereafter may move towards Bangladesh. It will likely make landfall between Gopalpur and Chandabali, south of Puri District. The Elections Commission has identified 12 districts that will be likely affected and has lifted the model code of conduct: Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khurda, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Cuttack.

Pacific Disaster Center estimates that around 16.7 million people will be severely affected. The latest information received from India Metrological Department (IMD) and other reliable sources are as follows:

The metrology department has issued a "Yellow Warning" for the Odisha coast predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall (about 12-24 inches) in several areas.

The wind speed of the cyclonic storm would be between 80-90 Kmph with winds gusting up to 100 Kmph. In case of an "extremely severe cyclonic storm", the wind speed may go up to 170-180 Kmph and could reach up to 195-200 Kmph.

In total 879 Multipurpose Cyclone Shelters in Odisha state have been kept ready by the Government. These shelters can accommodate about one million people during cyclones and floods.

The Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for rescue and relief operations. Units of the Air Force in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal have also been put on standby.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deploying 41 teams at areas considered to be vulnerable - Andhra Pradesh (8), Odisha (28) and West Bengal (5). The NDRF has also kept on standby 13 teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

-,A storm surge of about 1.5 metres height above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate lowlying areas in the districts of Ganjam, Bhadrak, Puri, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts in Odisha at the time of landfall on Friday, 3rd May 2019 afternoon onward.

West Bengal may experience light to moderate rain at most places on 3rd May. Cyclone Fani is likely to bring light to moderate rain at many places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram districts) on 2nd May.

The centre on Tuesday ordered release of Rs. 1,086 crore to four states as advance financial assistance for undertaking preventive and relief measures to deal with Cyclone Fani. Of the sanctioned amount, Odisha will receive Rs. 340.87 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs. 309.37 crore, West Bengal Rs. 235.50 crore and Andhra Pradesh Rs. 200.25 crore.

Forecasted wave height and swell height for coastal region into the ocean up to 10 Km of Odisha.