ACAPS Briefing Note - India (Odisha State): Floods, 31 August 2022

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

Heavy monsoon rains in mid and late August 2022 in Odisha state resulting from the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal have led to overflowing rivers and landslides that have affected at least 13 districts (HAI 26/08/2022; Mint 18/08/2022 and 19/08/2022; HT 23/08/2022; SRC 22/08/2022). Its impact combined with the subsequent heavy rains in the upper catchment of the Subarnarekha River, in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand, has led the state government to open the Galudih Barrage, releasing floodwaters into Odisha and worsening the flood situation (OTV 20/08/2022; NDTV 22/08/2022; HAI 26/08/2022).

As at 22 August, the monsoon rains had affected around 2,500 villages, with more than 900 additional villages still inundated. The floods had affected over 950,000 people in Odisha, and around 170,000 people were temporarily residing in around 440 relief centres (SRC 22/08/2022; NDTV 23/08/2022).

The floods have severely affected Boudh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Sambalpur, and Subarnapur districts, with Puri and Jagatsinghpur being the most affected (HAI 26/08/2022).

The floods have destroyed farmlands, crops, livestock, roads, bridges, and electricity poles — resulting in power cuts (HAI 26/08/2022; The New Indian Express 25/08/2022 and 29/08/2022; The Times of India 22/08/2022; OTV 21/08/2022 a).