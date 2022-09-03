ACAPS Briefing Note - India (Odisha State): Floods, 31 August 2022

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW
-
Heavy monsoon rains in mid and late August 2022 in Odisha state resulting from the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal have led to overflowing rivers and landslides that have affected at least 13 districts (HAI 26/08/2022; Mint 18/08/2022 and 19/08/2022; HT 23/08/2022; SRC 22/08/2022). Its impact combined with the subsequent heavy rains in the upper catchment of the Subarnarekha River, in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand, has led the state government to open the Galudih Barrage, releasing floodwaters into Odisha and worsening the flood situation (OTV 20/08/2022; NDTV 22/08/2022; HAI 26/08/2022).
-
As at 22 August, the monsoon rains had affected around 2,500 villages, with more than 900 additional villages still inundated. The floods had affected over 950,000 people in Odisha, and around 170,000 people were temporarily residing in around 440 relief centres (SRC 22/08/2022; NDTV 23/08/2022).
-
The floods have severely affected Boudh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Sambalpur, and Subarnapur districts, with Puri and Jagatsinghpur being the most affected (HAI 26/08/2022).
-
The floods have destroyed farmlands, crops, livestock, roads, bridges, and electricity poles — resulting in power cuts (HAI 26/08/2022; The New Indian Express 25/08/2022 and 29/08/2022; The Times of India 22/08/2022; OTV 21/08/2022 a).
-
Immediate needs for the people living in flood-affected areas and displaced people include food (especially the main staple food, rice, and dry foods), potable drinking water, fuel, sanitary pads and hygiene kits, water purification kits, polythene sheets, and shelter. In the longer term, affected people need livelihood support (e.g. cash-for-work programmes and the provision of fertiliser, livestock, and fodder to affected farmers). People who lost their homes to the floods also require rebuilding support.
ANTICIPATED SCOPE AND SCALE
-
Light to moderate rain or thundershower is forecasted for a few places over the districts of Odisha until 05 September. Some of these areas are likely to still be experiencing flooding, and additional rains could deteriorate the flood situation in the coming days (IMD 30/08/2022).
-
Natural disasters often push the younger generation, including children, towards distress migration, which would raise protection concerns (HAI 26/08/2022). Potential risks include child labour and trafficking.
-
The floods have destroyed a lot of houses, especially fragile kutcha houses. People residing in these houses are usually socioeconomically disadvantaged and lack the capacity to cope with shocks such as floods (NBO 2013; Square Yards 22/07/2021). A significant percentage of the displaced have become homeless and are expected to remain displaced in the longer term. They will require shelter, food, and NFIs for an extended period, even after the alleviation of the flood situation.
HUMANITARIAN CONSTRAINTS
-
Flooding has destroyed roads and bridges, disrupting transportation. Rural Odisha also lacks proper road infrastructure. As per the latest reports, some inundated places are only accessible by boats, heightening humanitarian access constraints in the state (The Times of India 22/08/2022; HAI 26/08/2022; OTV YouTube 22/08/2022 and 25/08/2022).
-
Aid workers are exposed to waterborne diseases and snake bites, especially with Odisha being one of the most snakebite-prone states in India (The Hindu 17/04/2022; The Telegraph 26/08/2022).
-
Floods have also resulted in power cuts. Many villages have been without electricity for days, disrupting daily life, especially mobile phone communication (The New Indian Express 25/08/2022, 22/08/2022, and 23/08/2022). This constraint is likely to disrupt communications between aid workers and flood-marooned people.
-
Long power cuts have been reported in Puri and Khurda districts (The New Indian Express 23/08/2022). Power cuts are also interrupting aid activities in public places, such as healthcare centres and temporary shelters.
-
There are limited assessments of humanitarian needs and damages, which can be a constraint for humanitarian responders in identifying the most affected areas and the locations of vulnerable groups (The New Indian Express 25/08/2022 and 23/08/2022).