ACAPS Briefing Note: India - Cyclone Yaas (01 June 2021)

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

• On 25 May, a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. On 26 May, the storm continued to move northwestwards and crossed the north Odisha coast, about 20km south of Balasore. The very severe cyclonic storm recorded a maximum sustained wind speed of 130–140kmph, with gusting reaching 155kmph (IMD 26/05/2021).

• The storm caused very heavy rainfall in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara districts in Odisha and Medinipur of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal (IMD 25/05/2021). At 11:30 on 26 May, the cyclonic storm was centred over the north Odisha coast, about 15km south-southwest of Balasore.

At 12:30 on the same day, it weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over north Odisha (IMD 26/05/2021).

• On 26 May, tidal waves approximately 1–2 meters higher than the astronomical tide inundated low-lying areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Medinipur, and South 24 Parganas districts. These tidal waves later subsided (IMD 26/05/2021). On 27 May, the cyclone moved northwestwards and further weakened into a deep depression east of Ranchi in Jharkhand state (IMD 27/5/2021).

• The storm affected around 10 million people in West Bengal and 1.7 million people in Odisha (UNICEF 28/05/2021). Over 2.2 million people were evacuated to relief camps in both states (DMD 01/06/2021).