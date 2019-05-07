ACAPS Briefing Note: India- Cyclone Fani Category: 4, 07 May 2019

On 3 May, Cyclone Fani made landfall near Puri District, bringing heavy rain to Odisha and neighbouring states, winds reaching a maximum sustained wind speed of approximately 240 km/h, and a powerful storm surge in coastal areas. Despite a large-scale evacuation effort carried out by the Indian government, at least 42 fatalities and 160 injuries have been attributed the cyclone. Extensive damage has been reported to houses and farmland, as well as to transportation, communication, water, end electricity infrastructure, particularly in Odisha. Shelter, food, livelihoods, WASH, and health needs are present in many affected areas and may persist despite active response efforts carried out by Indian authorities.

Anticipated scope and scale

Preliminary estimates suggest that up to 10,000,000 people may be affected across more than 14,000 villages and 46 towns. Though Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal have all been affected, the most severe damage is concentrated in Odisha, particularly the districts of Puri,

Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur. Thousands of houses and large tracts of farmland have been destroyed, causing acute needs for food, livelihood, and shelter assistance, among others, that may persist in the coming weeks and months.