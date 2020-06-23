5.8 quake jolts Mizoram, houses & roads damaged

AIZAWL: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Mizoram in the early hours of Monday, causing damage to houses and cracks on highways, roads at several places. This comes barely 12 hours after another earthquake of 5.1 magnitude had hit the state on Sunday.

Although no casualties were reported, several houses and buildings in Champhai district have been damaged due to the quake. The epicentre was at Zokhawthar in Champhai district near the India-Myanmar border.PM Narendra Modi assured chief minister Zoramthanga of all possible support.