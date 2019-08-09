45000 evacuated from flood hit areas in Karnataka

In Karnataka about 45,000 people have been evacuated from the flood hit areas. Incessant rains in various parts of state have left 12 out of 30 districts and 51 talukas affected. Around 17,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps. Teams of NDRF, Army, Navy and Air Force are involved in the relief operations.

Currently there are 10 NDRF teams in the state while 5 more are reaching to pace up rescue and relief operations. All the NDRF teams would be airlifted to Hubli.

The state government has requested for four additional teams. Two Helicopters are deployed for relief operations and one more has been requested by the state.

According to the state government adequate arrangements for health facilities, drinking water, food items and electricity have been made.

Chief Minister visited flood affected areas and met the victims.