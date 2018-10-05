05 Oct 2018

3 districts in Kerala on red alert after heavy rain prediction

Report
from Government of India
Published on 04 Oct 2018

Indian Meteorological Department, IMD, has forecast heavy rain in the next three or four days at isolated places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry.

The IMD said, a low pressure is likely to form over southeast Arabian sea tomorrow and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and move northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours.

The IMD weather bulletin said, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm thereafter.

With the depression intensifying, the coastal areas would witness strong winds and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between Saturday to Monday.

A red has been issued by the IMD in Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts of Kerala, while a yellow has been issued in most of the other districts. IMD issues yellow for a forecast of significant rainful and red for a forecast of heavy rainfall.

An emergency meeting was convened by Kerela chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan ing the coastal population and fishermen. Talking to Mediapersons after the meeting, the Chief Minister said, the state government has decided to take precautionary measures on a war-footing.

He said, necessary instructions have been given to district collectors to set up relief camps in hilly areas by tomorrow as there is a possibility of landslides and people living in such places should follow the instructions of the officials. He also asked the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority to take steps to meet any eventuality.

The state had witnessed the fury of the southwest monsoon in August, the worst in the last 100 years, which claimed more than 450 lives and submerged several districts.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rain in coastal districts of neighbouring Karnataka this week and scattered rain in other parts of the state.

