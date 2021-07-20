25 people killed in wall collapse and landslide incidents in Mumbai following heavy rain; President, PM express grief

As many as 25 people have been reported dead and several others injured in three separate incidents of landslides and a wall collapse as several areas of Mumbai were flooded after heavy overnight rains. All three incidents occurred in the eastern and central suburbs. So far 17 people have been reported dead in a wall collapse incident in Chembur area.

At Vikhroli, seven hutment dwellers were killed as five shanties collapsed after a landslide following incessant overnight rains. One person was also reported dead at a wall collapse incident in Bhandup.

AIR spoke to Anupam Srivatsav, Commandant of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Maharashtra. He said that 16 persons have been rescued and a few were hospitalised and operation is still underway.

The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to waterlogging in the tracks due to the overnight heavy downpour, railway officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said. Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he is saddened by the news of casualties due to heavy rains in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In a tweet, the President expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. The Prime Minister said his thoughts are with the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Two lakh rupees from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the wall collapses in Mumbai. Fifty thousand rupees would be given to those injured.