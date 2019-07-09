2,400 died due to extreme weather events in 2018-19: Govt

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW DELHI: Over 2,400 people died in India due to extreme weather events in the last one year, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday. Though it said global warming may lead to increase in frequency or intensity of weather events, it denied any “direct” linkages between natural disasters and climate change.

“As per information received from the ministry of home affairs, 2,405 lives have been reported to be lost during the financial year 2018-19 in the country due to cyclonic storms/flash/floods/landslides/cloudbursts etc,” minister of state for environment Babul Supriyo said in his written response to a Parliament question.

He said global warming may lead to increase in frequency or intensity of weather events. “India experienced 431 major natural disasters during the period 1980-2010, resulting in loss of human lives, property and resources. However, any direct attribution to climate change has not been indicated,” he added.

Referring to steps taken by the government to tackle the issue, Supriyo said the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), which comprises missions in specific areas of solar energy, energy efficiency, water, agriculture, Himalayan ecosystem, sustainable habitat, green India and strategic knowledge on climate change, was being implemented.

“The NAPCC provides the overarching framework for all climate actions. Thirty-three states/Union Territories have prepared their State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) in line with NAPCC taking into account state's specific issues relating to climate change. These SAPCCs outline sector specific and cross-sectoral priority actions including adaptation,” Supriyo said.

“The National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project is under implementation in eight coastal states to mitigate the sufferings of the coastal community. Cyclone shelters and early warning systems created under this project proved to be of great help during cyclones 'Phailin' in 2013, 'Hud-Hud' in 2014, 'Titli' in 2018 and the recent Fani',” he added.