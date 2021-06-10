2021 South Asia COVID-19 Outbreak: India and Nepal - Situation Report #4 (9 June 2021)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

India recorded over 6.7 million new cases of COVID-19 in the last month, taking the total cases to 28,996,473.

India and Nepal hospitals continue to be overwhelmed and lacking in oxygen supplies and sufficient beds, equipment and supplies for the surge in patients.

Lockdowns and other protective measures are slowing the rates of infection in both countries, but shortages of equipment and supplies persist.

Project HOPE and partners have distributed 150 oxygen concentrators, 8000 oxygen masks, 227000 units of PPE, 3250 pulse oximeters, and other supplies in 5 Indian states: Karnataka,

Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha.

Project HOPE and partners have developed an innovative program aimed at pediatric COVID-19 patients to improve protection and clinical care for children in 28 Indian health facilities.

Over 750 Nepali healthcare workers have been trained on COVID19 Acute Care, with several more sessions planned in the coming weeks.