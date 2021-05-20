2021 South Asia COVID-19 Outbreak: India and Nepal - Situation Report #3 (19 May 2021)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

India has continued to break records in numbers of new cases and deaths per day since April, with 2,155,392 new cases and 29,051 deaths last week.

India and Nepal hospitals continue to be overwhelmed and lacking in oxygen supplies and sufficient beds, equipment and supplies for the surge in patients.

Nepal has surpassed India in confirmed cases per capita, with a COVID-19 test positivity rate near 50%, one of the highest in the world.

Medical facilities throughout Nepal are turning patients away due to a lack of supplies and equipment.

An initial shipment of 500,000 masks is being distributed in Odisha State, India by community health workers.

Project HOPE and local partners are conducting several large procurements within India for distribution in seven states.