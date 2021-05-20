India + 1 more

2021 South Asia COVID-19 Outbreak: India and Nepal - Situation Report #3 (19 May 2021)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • India has continued to break records in numbers of new cases and deaths per day since April, with 2,155,392 new cases and 29,051 deaths last week.

  • India and Nepal hospitals continue to be overwhelmed and lacking in oxygen supplies and sufficient beds, equipment and supplies for the surge in patients.

  • Nepal has surpassed India in confirmed cases per capita, with a COVID-19 test positivity rate near 50%, one of the highest in the world.

  • Medical facilities throughout Nepal are turning patients away due to a lack of supplies and equipment.

  • An initial shipment of 500,000 masks is being distributed in Odisha State, India by community health workers.

  • Project HOPE and local partners are conducting several large procurements within India for distribution in seven states.

  • Project HOPE’s Nepal team is coordinating large international shipments of critical supplies and equipment. Additionally, 299 Nepali healthcare workers have been trained on COVID-19 Acute Care, with two more trainings scheduled in May.

Quick Facts

  • India and Nepal are experiencing a massive outbreak of COVID-19 exacerbated by shortages of critical supplies.

  • Items most in need are PPE, oxygen supplies, ICU equipment, and ventilators.

  • Project HOPE is working with local partners to mobilize procurements and shipment of critical medical supplies to the hardest hit regions.

