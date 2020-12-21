2020 Southwest Monsoon End of Season Report

HIGHLIGHTS

The seasonal (June-September) rainfall over the country as a whole was 109% of its Long Period Average (LPA) in 2020. It was the third highest after 112% of LPA in 1994 and 110 % of LPA in 2019.

Seasonal rainfalls over Northwest India, Central India, South Peninsula and Northeast (NE) India were 84%, 115%, 130% and 106% of their respective LPA.

Out of 36 meteorological subdivisions, 2 subdivisions (5% of the total area of the country) received large excess rainfall, 13 subdivisions (35% of the total area of the country) received excess rainfall, 16 subdivisions (45% of the total area of the country) received normal seasonal rainfall and 5 subdivisions (15% of the total area of the country) received deficient season rainfall during the season.

Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole was 118% of LPA in June, 90% of LPA in July, 127% of LPA in August, and 104% of LPA in September.

Southwest monsoon current reached south Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands on 17th May 2020 (5 days ahead of its normal date), but further advance was sluggish. It set in over Kerala on 1 st June coinciding with its normal date for onset over Kerala; Monsoon covered the entire country on 26th June 2020; 12 days before its normal date (8 th July).

Monsoon started withdrawing from western parts of northwest India on 28th September 2020 against the normal date of 17th September 2020 with a delay of around 11 days. The Southwest Monsoon withdrew from the entire country on 28th October 2020

During the season, one Severe Cyclonic Storm “NISARGA” formed during 1 st toth June. This year also witnessed absence of monsoon depression during the season.

The forecast for monsoon onset over Kerala for this year was correct, which is the fifteenth consecutive correct forecast for the event (except for the year 2015) since issuing of forecast for the onset over Kerala started in 2005. The Forecasted date of onset of monsoon over Kerala was 5 th June with a model error of ± 4 days and realized date of onset of monsoon over Kerala was 1 th June in this year.