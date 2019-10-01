2019 Southwest Monsoon Season Rainfall and IMD’s Long Range Forecasts

The 2019 southwest monsoon season comes to end with above normal seasonal (June to September) rainfall. Quantitatively monsoon seasonal rainfall was 110% of its Long Period Average, which is 88 cm. Out of 36 meteorological subdivisions, 2 sub divisions received large excess, 10 received excess and 19 sub divisions received normal monsoon rainfall. Out of 36 sub divisions, 5 sub divisions however received deficient rainfall, but deficiency was in 20s except for Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh where the deficiency was 42%. The 5 sub divisions accounted about 15% of total area of the country. On an average, about 20% of area of the country receives deficient or scanty rainfall during the monsoon season.

In spite of late monsoon onset and large deficient rainfall during the month of June, the seasonal rainfall ended in above normal category with 110% of its LPA. Monsoon rainfall during July, August and September were 105%, 115% and 152% of its Long Period Average respectively.

Other salient features of 2019 monsoon seasonal rainfall are as follows: