12 Nov 2019

1388 villages declared drought affected in Rajasthan

Report
from Times of India
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original

By Pjoychen Pulinkalayil

JAIPUR: The state government issued notification declaring 1388 villages of 13 tehsils of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Hanumangarh in the state as drought affected.

Under the notification, 131 villages of Barmer district have been declared as 'severe drought' affected and 92 villages are 'moderately drought' affected and 632 villages of Jaisalmer district have been declared as 'severe' and 40 villages are 'moderately' drought affected. Similarly, 13 villages in Jodhpur district have been declared as severe and 297 villages are moderately drought prone. A total of 182 villages in Hanumangarh district have been declared as severely drought affected and one village is moderately drought affected.

The provisions of Sections 5 to 10 of the Rajasthan Affected Areas (Suspension of Proceedings) Act 1952 in these affected villages will remain in force for six months from the date of notification. Under the provisions the people of the affected areas any default on taxes etc would not be treated as default.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.