20 May 2019

13 new fodder camps set up in drought-hit Sangli district

Report
from Times of India
Published on 20 May 2019 View Original

KOLHAPUR: The Sangli district collector Abhijit Chaudhary has declared that 13 new fodder camps have been started across the drought-affected areas of Sangli district. The collector further stated that the state government has given nod to 22 such camps in the region, which is severely affected by drought.

Chaudhary said that the camps have started functioning where there are total of 5,300 animals registered in 13 camps out of which 4,465 are adults and 841 are young ones. The number of animals is expected to increase with the coming days, said the official.

According to Chaudhary, out of the 22 approved fodder camps out of which 13 are in function, Aatpadi taluka has eight camps; Jath taluka has four while Kavthe Mahankal taluka has one. There are more fodder camps which have been given the nod in the above-mentioned talukas.

Meanwhile, the collector has appealed to the NGOs and social activists to come forward and provide aid to the fodder camps in the district.

The aid per animal too has been increased by additional Rs 10, which now makes the total aid to Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for the younger ones.

