13 civilians injured in the Valley as Pakistan violates ceasefire repeatedly

In Jammu and Kashmir, at least thirteen civilians were injured, including three who were seriously wounded, as Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked heavy mortar shelling in Arnia, R S Pura, Ramgarh and Hiranagar sectors along the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

The incidents of cross border firing and shelling have been reported from almost the entire Indo-Pak International Border along the state, since Tuesday morning.

Indian troops are also responding with full force to Pakistan's firing.

Meanwhile Home Minister Rajnath Singh has warned Pakistan over the repeated ceasefire violations. He said Indian troops won't fire first but will respond if fired upon.

The Home Minister clearly said that India's neighbour does not want peace, and its motives need to be evaluated.

The administration has deployed police forces in border areas to help those affected, reach safety. Relief camps have been set up, to ensure those displaced by Pakistan's ceasefire violations face minimum hardship. J&K Chief Minsiter Mehbooba Mufti met those affected and termed their predicament as unfortunate.

Pakistan's ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy Ramzan period have been incessant. Several Pakistan posts and bunkers have been blown up by Indian troops in recent days.