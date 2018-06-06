10 killed in landslide in Mizoram, no relief from searing heat in North

NEW DELHI: Ten people were killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Mizoram, while the northern states continued to reel under the searing heat today with Churu sweating it out at 48.5 degrees Celsius.

Pre-monsoon showers have evaded the north so far, and it will be weeks before the rains reach the arid plains.

The weatherman today forecast "heavy to very heavy rain" in Goa, Telangana and Karnataka and "heavy rain" in Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

The Met office said thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning were "very likely" in Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.

In Mizoram's Lunglei town, a two-storeyed semi-pucca building was hit by a rain-triggered landslip last night. Ten members of two families were killed in the incident, officials said.

The monsoon is expected to hit Mumbai and Goa by June 7, the MeT office said.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Konkan, Goa and Mumbai thereafter, i.e. from June 8," an official said.

Pre-monsoon rains have battered the metropolis over the last few days. Three people have died in rain-related incidents.

Over the years, heavy monsoon rains have paralysed Mumbai, India's financial hub, flooding streets and disrupting land, air and road traffic.

It was hot and sticky in the national capital which had a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 31.2 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels oscillated between 62 and 39 per cent.

A dust-storm is likely to hit the city tomorrow, according to the MeT department.

Rajasthan was getting hotter. Churu simmered at 48.5 degrees Celsius. Bikaner and Sriganganagar braved searing conditions at 46.5 degrees Celsius.

Kota, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Ajmer and Jaipur recorded their respective maximums at 45.7, 45, 44.6, 44 and 42.9 degrees Celsius.

The local MeT office said similar weather conditions would prevail in the state tomorrow.

Heavy rain and gusty winds plateauted the upward trend of mercury in Kashmir, bringing much-needed respite for the residents.

Heavy precipitation was reported from many parts of Kashmir where the maximum temperature was mostly eight degrees above normal, officials said.

Yesterday, the meteorological department declared a heat wave across Kashmir with Srinagar recording the season's highest temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, 8.1 degrees above normal.

The unremitting heat continued to give people of Uttar Pradesh a hard time. Fatehgarh recorded a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius, according to MeT officials.

Day temperatures were below normal in Bareilly and Meerut. The weatherman predicted rain and thunderstorm at isolated places and dust storm in a few areas tomorrow.

There was no relief in sight to the searing conditions in Haryana and Punjab, where the maximum temperature hit 44.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul.

Hisar in Haryana sweated it out at 43 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani, too, braved a hot day at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar had a hot day at 41.9 deg C. Ludhiana and Patiala, too, sweltered at 40.7 and 39.9 degrees Celsius.