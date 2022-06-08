UNHCR Hungary: Ukraine refugee situation operational update (7 June 2022)

Since the war in Ukraine began on 24 February 2022 over 1,312,550 refugees have arrived to Hungary directly from Ukraine or via third countries, the majority women and children (some 70 per cent). as well as older people and those with disabilities. Many are in need of urgent medical care, including persons with chronic illnesses and those with mental and physical disabilities.

To ensure a favourable protection environment, UNHCR is supporting government-led efforts through a multisectoral response focusing on protection, reception and accomodation, and material assistance for most vulnerable groups, including those with specific needs.

UNHCR and partners are present at border crossing points, help/information points as well as in urban areas to provide information on rights and available services, identify vulnerable refugees and refer them to relevant services and to monitor and reinforce reception conditions, while ensuring basic needs are met.