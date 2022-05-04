UNHCR Hungary: Ukraine refugee situation operational update (4 May 2022)

Since the war began in Ukraine, over 952,400refugeesarrived to Hungarydirectlyfrom Ukraineor via third countries,the majority women and children (some 72 per cent),as well as older people and those with disabilities. Many are in need of urgent medical care, including persons with chronic illnesses and those with mental and physical disabilities.

To ensure a favourable protection environment, UNHCR issupporting government-led efforts through a multisectoral response focusing on protection, receptionand accommodation,andmaterial assistancefor most vulnerable groups including thosewith specific needs.

UNHCR and partners are present at border crossing points, help pointsas well as in urban areas to provide information on rights and available services, identifyvulnerable refugeesand refer them to relevant services,andto monitor and reinforcereception conditions, while ensuring basic needs are met.