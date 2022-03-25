UNHCR Hungary: Ukraine refugee situation operational update (24 March 2022)

Since hostilities began on 24 February 2022in Ukraine, over 522,100refugeesarrived to Hungary directly from Ukraine or via third countries, the majority women and children as well as older people and those with disabilities. Many are in need of urgent medical care, including persons with chronic illnesses and those with mental and physical disabilities.

UNHCR is supporting government-led efforts through a multisectoral response focusing on protection, reception/shelter and material as well as cash assistance for most vulnerable groups and those with specific needs.

UNHCR and partners are present at border crossing points, help and collection points as well as in urban areas to provide information on rights and available services, identify vulnerable refugees and refer them to relevant services, and to monitor and reinforce reception conditions.

Operational Context

Since 24 February 2022, Hungary has observed the rapid influx of refugees arriving at its six border crossing points with Ukraine(over 330,900individualsas of 23 March), many with urgent protection needs and underlying vulnerabilities including women, children, older people and persons with disabilities. A high proportion of arrivals are also being recorded at Hungary’s six border crossing points with Romania, whereat least 191,250people from Ukraine have transited through. While many refugees move onto other European countries, some 5,915individuals have applied for temporary protection status in Hungary as of 23March. To respond to the scale, pace and complexity of the situation, UNHCR has declared Hungary a Level 3Emergency, the highest possible designation.

Government authorities confirmed their ability and started building up necessary capacities to meet the immediate needs of those arriving, including access to health, education, temporary accommodation, and provision of core relief items along border entry and registration points. Collection and help points have been established by authorities to provide assistance to those arriving to Hungary and inform on measures to apply for asylum and temporary protection. Shelters and reception centres have been launched across parts of the country where refugees arriving from Ukraine are referred to short-term accommodation in government-run facilities or with volunteer networks. Humanitarian actors and public authorities present at border crossing points and urban areas are closely coordinating to provide assistance and services, including advice on temporary housing, transportation, and legal counselling.

While authorities and local communities have taken a welcoming stance to those fleeing hostilities in Ukraine, the high number of arrivals has strained existing capacities, making information provision and identification of vulnerable profiles more challenging in the context of a mass influx situation. Further efforts are needed to reinforce communication and legal counselling to ensure those arriving are fully informed about procedures for applying for temporary protection and asylum, as well as the rights attached to different legal statuses. Additionally, further screening is needed to identify those with specific vulnerabilities—notably older people and those with limited mobility or physical impairments—while identification and referral of unaccompanied and separated children (UASC)requires closer monitoring.

Protection from sexual abuse and exploitation (PSEA)remains a critical priority, particularly for women at risk. Ensuring that people of concern understand their rights, can access assistance, and can communicate any risks or report instances of SEA to humanitarian actors is crucial. Further capacity is needed to prevent the threat of illegal activity along border crossing points, including trafficking and exploitation –particularly given the arriving population is mainly composed of women and children.