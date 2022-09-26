UNHCR Hungary: Ukraine refugee situation operational update (15 June – 31 August 2022)

Since the war in Ukraine began on 24 February 2022, over 2,443,583 people have crossed in to Hungary directly from Ukraine or via third countries, the majority women and children (69 per cent), as well as older people and those with disabilities.

UNHCR has opened information centers called “Blue Dots.” Two static Blue Dots and one mobile Blue dot are operational with partners Baptist Church Aid and Menedék in Tiszabecs, Zahony and throughout Hungary.

Summer schools were supported throughout Hungary for Ukrainian students to better integrate into the upcoming Hungarian school system. Language courses were also provided to adults in addition to Hungarian cultural and workforce development courses.