Ukraine Response 2022 – Hungary: Displacement Surveys Ukrainian Nationals and TCNs Crossing Back to Ukraine (06 - 29 July 2022)

BACKGROUND

Since 24 February 2022, refugees from Ukraine and other Third Country Nationals (TCNs) have been fleeing from Ukraine to neighbouring and other EU countries as a result of the war in Ukraine. According to UNHCR, 28,640 refugees from Ukraine and other TCNs were registered in Hungary as of 23 August 2022.

This report is based on a survey launched by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) with persons crossing to Ukraine from Hungary. It presents an analysis of 71 interviews conducted face-to-face by IOM’s DTM trained enumerators with adult Ukrainian refugees and other TCNs between 06 and 29 July 2022.

Interviews were carried out in various locations, such as Budapest - Pest County (24) and Záhony – Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County (47) and in multiple settings, namely border crossing and transit points (e.g. train stations), the Help Centre, and one collective centre/accommodation.