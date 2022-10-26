Ukraine Response 2022 - Hungary: Displacement Surveys Refugees from Ukraine and TCNs (01 - 30 September 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, refugees from Ukraine and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) have been fleeing to neighbouring countries as a result of the war. 30,000 refugees from Ukraine and TCNs were registered in Hungary as of 18 October 2022, according to UNHCR and the Hungarian Government.

This report is based on a survey on displacement patterns, needs and intentions, launched by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Hungary. All interviews were conducted face-to-face by IOM’s DTM trained enumerators with adult refugees and other TCNs fleeing Ukraine. The analysis is based on 344 surveys collected between 01 and 30 September 2022.

Interviews were carried out in various locations, such as Budapest (109) and Záhony – Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County (235), and in various settings, including border crossing and transit points (e.g., train stations), the Help Centre (run by the Budapest Municipality and IOM), and private and collective accommodations.