Ukraine Response 2022 – Hungary: Displacement Surveys Refugees from Ukraine and other TCNs (06 - 29 July 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, refugees from Ukraine and other Third Country Nationals (TCNs) have been fleeing from Ukraine to neighbouring and other EU countries as a result of the war in Ukraine. According to UNHCR, 28,640 refugees from Ukraine and other TCNs were registered in Hungary as of 23 August 2022.

This report is based on a survey on displacement patterns, needs and intentions, launched by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Hungary in July 2022. All interviews were conducted face-to-face by IOM’s DTM trained enumerators with adult refugees and other TCNs fleeing Ukraine. This report presents an analysis based on 223 surveys collected between 06 and 29 July 2022.

Interviews were carried out in various locations, such as Budapest - Pest County (133), Záhony – Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County (83) and Tata – Komárom-Esztergom County (7) and in multiple settings, namely border crossing and transit points (e.g. train stations), the Help Centre, private and collective accommodations and the IOM Office.